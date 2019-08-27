Read Their Brokerage Statements, Not Their Lips: Cheerleading C-Suites Agressively Dumping Own Stocks

In the U.S., corporate insiders have been selling stocks at an average rate of 600 million dollars per day during the month of August. This kind of wild selling indicates that there is a tremendous amount of fear among corporate insiders right now, and such selling would only make sense if a stock market crash is imminent....... August is on track to be the fifth month of the year in which insider selling tops $10 billion. The only other times that has happened was 2006 and 2007, the period before the last bear market in stocks, TrimTabs said.

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/preparing-for-a-financial-apocalypse-insiders-are-selling-600-million-of-stock-per-day-in-august