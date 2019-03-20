Ready Or Not: Here Comes Mueller's Airball---He Didn't Even Investigate Alleged DNC "Hack"

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, March 20th, 2019

The special counsel’s office did not undertake a credible investigation of the two core charges related to the 2016 elections—that Russian intelligence hacked Democratic National Committee email servers while colluding with Donald Trump as he sought the presidency. Mueller failed to call numerous key witnesses, and failed to pursue alternative theories, a duty of any investigator in Mueller’s position. These omissions are more or less fatal to the legitimacy of Mueller’s work.

 

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/03/19/patrick-lawrence-why-the-dust-wont-settle-after-muellers-report/

