Real Meaning Of The Deep State's Prosecution Of Julian Assange: Criminalization Of Journalism And Dismantlement Of The First Amendment

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

The latest indictments of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange are a blueprint for making journalists into felons, a test case for dismantling the First Amendment that will destroy journalism as we know it, Glenn Greenwald warned. “If Assange can be declared guilty of espionage for working with sources to obtain and publish information deemed ‘classified’ by the US government, then there's nothing to stop the criminalization of every other media outlet that routinely does the same,” Greenwald wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on Tuesday, highlighting what he considers “the greatest threat to press freedom in the Trump era, if not the last several decades.

 

 

 

 

https://www.rt.com/usa/460502-greenwald-assange-criminalize-journalism/

