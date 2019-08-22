Real Money Savings: The True Key To Economic Prosperity

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

On the contrary, the more aggressive the central bank’s stance in attempting to revive the economy, the worse things are likely to get. The reason is this: easy monetary policy strengthens the exchange of nothing for something thereby weakening the process of real wealth generation — the heart of economic growth. Real wealth building can only occur as a result of expanding production and saving.

 

 

 

 

 

 

