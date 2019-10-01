Recession Dead Ahead: European PMI hits 7-Year Low In September

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

Europe's economy looks increasingly likely it is headed towards a recession, as data released on Tuesday shows that manufacturing is at its lowest level since the last financial crisis in the eurozone. According to IHS Markit, manufacturing is at its lowest level since October 2012, and it looks like it will continue to spiral downward for the rest of 2019.

households and the service sector," he said.

eurozone pmiI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/ihs-markit-eurozone-pmi-goes-from-bad-to-worse-in-september-2019-10-1028566022?nr_email_referer=1&utm_source=sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_content=opening_bell&utm_campaign=post%20blast%20moneygame:%2010%20things%20you%20need%20to%20know%20before%20the%20opening%20bell&utm_term=10%20things%20before%20the%20opening%20bell%20-%20engaged%2c%20active%2c%20passive%2c%20disengaged

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.