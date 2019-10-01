Recession Dead Ahead: European PMI hits 7-Year Low In September

Europe's economy looks increasingly likely it is headed towards a recession, as data released on Tuesday shows that manufacturing is at its lowest level since the last financial crisis in the eurozone. According to IHS Markit, manufacturing is at its lowest level since October 2012, and it looks like it will continue to spiral downward for the rest of 2019.

households and the service sector," he said.

I

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/ihs-markit-eurozone-pmi-goes-from-bad-to-worse-in-september-2019-10-1028566022?nr_email_referer=1&utm_source=sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_content=opening_bell&utm_campaign=post%20blast%20moneygame:%2010%20things%20you%20need%20to%20know%20before%20the%20opening%20bell&utm_term=10%20things%20before%20the%20opening%20bell%20-%20engaged%2c%20active%2c%20passive%2c%20disengaged