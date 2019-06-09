Red Is The New Black: Shale Industry Has Produced 170 Bankruptcies Since 2015

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 9th, 2019

They argue that the consistent failure for the sector as a whole to generate positive free cash flow amounts to an indictment of the entire business model. Sure, a few companies here and there are profitable, but more broadly the industry is falling short. The “sector as a whole consistently fails to produce enough cash to satisfy its voracious appetite for capital,” the report said. The 29 companies surveyed by IEEFA and Sightline Institute burned through a combined $184 billion more than they generated between 2010 and 2019, “hemorrhaging cash every single year.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/06/08/a-gusher-of-red-ink-for-us-shale/

 

