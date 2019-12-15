Red Ponzi Cracking: Default Of State Giant Tewoo Is A Game-Changer

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, December 15th, 2019

Last Wednesday, Tewoo Group announced results of its "unprecedented" debt restructuring, which saw a majority of its investors accepting heavy losses, and which according to rating agencies qualifies as an event of default. As a result of the default, until recently seen as virtually impossible for a state-owned company, investors’ perceptions are undergoing a dramatic U-turn about government-owned borrowers whose state-ownership had for years offered an ironclad sense of security.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chinas-moment-reckoning-arrives-38bn-state-owned-giant-announces-largest-dollar-bond

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.