Red Ponzi Leaking---Why Chinese Flight Capital Has A Yen For Japanese Assets

The only way I know to get money out is to set up a Japanese company,” he whispered. “That’s why so many Chinese nationals are in Japan. First of all, you can get a visa and permanent residency. Second of all, Japan and China don’t exchange tax information because they’re still bent out of shape about WWII. And thirdly, China’s police can’t come get you. Chinese billionaires don’t get ‘disappeared’ in Japan like they do in HK and NY,” he explained. “That’s why they’re buying homes in Tokyo and Osaka."

