Red Ponzi Roiling: China's Bank Market Freezes, SHIBOR Tumbles To Decade Low

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, June 24th, 2019

One trading day after we reported that China was "Hit By "Significant Banking Stress" as SHIBOR tumbled to recession levels, and less than a week after we warned that China's interbank market was freezing up in the aftermath of the Baoshang Bank collapse and subsequent seizure, which led to a surge in interbank repo rates and a spike in Negotiable Certificates of Deposit (NCD) rates...

... China's banking stress has taken a turn for the worse, and on Monday, China's overnight repurchase rate dropped to its lowest level in nearly 10 years, after the central bank’s repeated liquidity injections to ease credit concerns in small-to-medium banks: The rate fell as much as 11 basis points to 0.9861% on Monday, before being fixed at exactly 1.000%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-24/chinas-banking-system-freeze-spreads-shibor-tumbles-new-decade-low

