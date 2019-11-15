Red Ponzi Sinking---More Proof In The Punk October Data

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 15th, 2019

While Western Economists and officials keep telling themselves that a second half rebound due to underlying global economic strength will materialize any minute now, the Chinese data pretty much puts an end to the nonsense – just as it did to the globally synchronized growth nonsense back in 2017 (if only anyone had been truly paying attention to either what Xi was really doing back then or at least the Chinese data that explained why he was doing what he was doing)......incredible three of the last four months below 5.

Five years ago, anything less than 8% was thought impossibly recessionary – exactly the motivation behind Li’s losing gamble.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=359332&preview_id=359332&preview_nonce=537150175d&preview=true

 

The

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.