Red Ponzi Sliding: Auto Sales Down 12 Straight Months & Off 12% In First Half

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, July 12th, 2019

Geely, China’s largest domestic automaker, disclosed that deliveries plunged 29% in June compared to a year ago, and that they’re down 15% in the first half. And it slashed by another 10% its already lowered forecast for deliveries for the whole year. This type of disclosure is now a regular feature of China’s dramatic auto slowdown. New-vehicle sales in China dropped 9.4% in June, compared to a yein red):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/07/11/china-auto-sales-spiral-down-but-this-time-its-different-the-government-refuses-to-bail-them-out-with-big-fat-incentives/

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.