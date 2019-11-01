Red Ponzi Stumbling---4th Big Bank Failure Triggers Depositor Panic

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 1st, 2019

First it was Baoshang Bank , then it was Bank of Jinzhou, then, two months ago, China's Heng Feng Bank with 1.4 trillion yuan in assets, quietly failed and was just as quietly nationalized. Today, a fourth prominent Chinese bank was on the verge of collapse under the weight of its bad loans, only this time the failure was far less quiet, as depositors of the rural lender swarmed the bank's retail outlets, demanding their money in an angry demonstration of what Beijing is terrified of the most: a bank run.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chinese-bank-verge-collapse-after-sudden-bank-run

 

