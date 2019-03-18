Red Ponzi Texting: Smartphone Shipments In China Collapse To Six Year Low

Months after Apple stunned the market by announcing it would no longer be reporting quarterly iPhone unit sales, we have some insight as to the reason. February saw smartphone shipments in China collapse to their lowest levels in six years, indicating that the super-saturated industry has failed to turn around amidst a global economy that is grinding slower.

Shipments to China came in at 14.5 million units for February, down 19.9% from last year, according to Reuters, who cited the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. It's the lowest total since February 2013.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-13/smartphone-shipments-china-collapse-six-year-low