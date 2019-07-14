Red Ponzi Tottering: Even Beijing Command And Control Rapidly Weakening

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, July 14th, 2019

Something strange is happening in China: Beijing appears to be steadily losing control of the economy, which by definition is impossible for a centrally-planned, command economy such as China's, and yet the latest signals are clear and ominous. Consider the following: on Friday, just after Beijing reported the latest disappointing trade data for the month of June which saw exports falling 1.3% in June from a year ago - as exports to the US tumbled by 7.8% - and imports shrank a more-than-expected 7.3% ..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-13/meanwhile-china-beijing-losing-control-economy

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.