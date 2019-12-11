Red Ponzi Update: Still Slouching Toward The Zero (Growth) Bound

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 11th, 2019

The economy continues to slow down – that’s what Chinese producer and factory prices are telling us. As it does, food prices have gone off the charts. Other than total economic collapse, pork supply problems are the surest way to make China’s current situation feel unbearable....The size of the aggregate hog herd in China had been reduced by about a third in November 2019 when compared to November 2018. As a result, pork prices were up by 110.2%. As struggling Chinese families sought alternatives, beef prices had jumped by more than 22% (and lamb up 14%).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=362525&preview_id=362525&preview_nonce=bca84bf46a&preview=true

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.