Red Ponzi Whacked By Rapidly Weakening Yuan, Ballooning Dollar Debt

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, August 25th, 2019

The prospect of Chinese companies rushing to find dollars to service liabilities comes at a time when authorities have already allowed the currency to sink below 7 per dollar amid a trade war with the U.S. The nation now risks a reprisal of what happened after the yuan’s devaluation in 2015, when foreign-debt servicing contributed to a rapid decline in the country’s foreign-currency reserves.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

