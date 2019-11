The Tianjin buyers’ anger was a sign the strategy was finally starting to work. Price increases across the country have slowed and at least in some large cities, prices have even dropped. Some of those who have pooled their life savings to become homeowners are now finding it wasn’t the sure-bet investment they thought.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-housing-market-is-finally-cooling-some-homeowners-are-furious-11572949806?mod=hp_lead_pos5