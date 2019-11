A new Redfin report specifies that only 10% of all offers written by Redfin agents on behalf of their homebuying clients faced a bidding war in October, down from 39% the same time last year and now at a 10-year low. Not even a plunge in mortgage rates this year could attract new buyers.

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/national-bidding-war-rate-homes-collapses-decade-low