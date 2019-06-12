Rep. Justin's Amash's Beef Is About Way More Than Trump: It's Against The Whole Bipartisan Big Government Duopoly

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, June 12th, 2019

Amash isn't just a NeverTrump pundit with a congressional office; his target is larger than Trump and the party stalwarts who back him. Rather, he is taking aim at the binary choices offered by the Republican/Democrat duopoly, the unthinking partisanship it seems to require, and the ways that partisanship has made Congress less willing to exercise its constitutional duties as a co-equal branch of government. Amash isn't just taking on Trump; he's making a systemic critique of the two-party system.

 

 

 

https://reason.com/2019/06/11/justin-amash-isnt-just-rebelling-against-trump-hes-fighting-the-two-party-system/

 

 

