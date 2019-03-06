Repeat Once Again: BTFD Because The Fed See's A Second Half Pick-Up...In 2008, That Is!

“Well, we currently see the economy as continuing to grow, but growing at a relatively slow pace, particularly in the first half of this year. As the housing contraction begins to wane, as it should sometime during this fiscal year, the economy should pick up a bit later in the year. –Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on January 17, 2008 in response to Congressman John Spratt ranking member of the House Budget Committee
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.