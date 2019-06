An interesting conundrum as with each rally day the likelihood of a rate cut decreases. You really expect the Fed to cut rates at record highs? Please. Reality is the Fed has very much limited rate cut ammunition compared to previous cycles hence they need to act judiciously with rate cuts. Don’t forget we’re still scrapping at historic lows here in terms of where rates actually are:

