Restaurant Debt Braces for a Record as Industry Growth Slows

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 1st, 2019

The restaurant industry is bracing for a reckoning as a record tide of debt threatens to choke franchisees of major chains like Pizza Hut and Burger King. Like other industries, restaurants have taken advantage of more than a decade of ultra-low interest rates and levered up to build new locations -- or sometimes simply to reward shareholders. That’s a change from past decades, when restaurant debt levels were low compared with other industries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-25/restaurant-debt-is-looking-scary-as-industry-growth-slows

