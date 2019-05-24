"Retaliation Is Imminent": Here Are China's "Nuclear" Trade War Options

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 24th, 2019

China's thinking is further encapsulated by quotes from Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times, whose tweets underscore Beijing's preparation for a protracted trade war and selecting retaliation approaches. Here's, in a few short tweets, is how China's trade war take is summarized: (18 May) “China will certainly retaliate for the barbaric suppression Huawei received. It’s a unanimous attitude of officials and ordinary people. I believe Beijing is selecting retaliation targets and approaches, minimizing damage to itself, and not weakening confidence in China’s opening up.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-24/retaliation-imminent-here-are-chinas-nuclear-trade-war-options

 

