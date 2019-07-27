Robert Mueller: Useful Idiot

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 27th, 2019

One is that Robert Mueller could not have run his investigation. There is even reason to question that he was briefed on the day-to-day developments by the people who did run it — since, for instance, he apparently never heard the phrase “Fusion GPS,” that is, the swarm of flying monkeys who delivered the whole shebang’s predicate documents known as the Steele Dossier simultaneously to the FBI, The Washington Post, and The New York Times beginning in 2016. By his testimony Wednesday, Mr. Mueller gives fresh and tragic meaning to the term useful idiot.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/a-purview-of-dust/

