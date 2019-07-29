Ron Paul Is Right: True Budget Hawks Are Resplendent With A Dovish White Plume On Foreign Intervention

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 29th, 2019

During my presidential campaigns, well-meaning supporters would sometimes suggest I stop emphasizing opposition to overseas intervention and focus on fiscal issues. I disregarded the advice, not only because adopting a noninterventionist foreign policy is crucial to restoring constitutional government but because it is impossible to be both a budget hawk and a war hawk. This is shown by the constant failure of so-called fiscal conservatives in the Republican leadership to fulfill their promise to cut spending.

 

 

 

 

