The two sources that originated the allegations claiming that Russia meddled in the 2016 election — without providing convincing evidence — were both paid for by the Democratic National Committee, and in one instance also by the Clinton campaign: the Steele dossier and the CrowdStrike analysis of the DNC servers. Think about that for a minute.

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/04/02/consortium-news-record-on-russia-gate-how-cn-covered-the-scandal-no-4-the-democratic-money-behind-russia-gate/