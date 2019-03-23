RussiaGate: Ludicrous From The Beginning, Barely A Whimper At The End

Robert Mueller’s investigation was designed from the beginning to create something out of nothing. It did this admirably. It was so effective it paralyzed the country for more than two years, just like Europe has been held hostage by Brexit. And all of this because, in the end, the elites I call The Davos Crowd refused to accept that the people no longer believed their lies about the benefits of their neoliberal, globalist agenda.

