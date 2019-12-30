RussiaGate, UkraineGate, Impachement---The Establishment Dems Desperate Quest For A Get Out Of Jail Free Card

In the time-honored tradition of Machiavellian statecraft, all of the charges being leveled against Donald Trump to remove him from office – namely, ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of congress’ –are essentially the same things the Democratic Party has been guilty of for nearly half a decade: abusing their powers in a non-stop attack on the executive branch. Is the reason because they desperately need a ‘get out of jail free’ card?

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/12/28/because-youd-be-in-jail-the-real-reason-democrats-are-pushing-trump-impeachment/