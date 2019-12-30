RussiaGate, UkraineGate, Impachement---The Establishment Dems Desperate Quest For A Get Out Of Jail Free Card

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, December 30th, 2019

In the time-honored tradition of Machiavellian statecraft, all of the charges being leveled against Donald Trump to remove him from office – namely, ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of congress’ –are essentially the same things the Democratic Party has been guilty of for nearly half a decade: abusing their powers in a non-stop attack on the executive branch. Is the reason because they desperately need a ‘get out of jail free’ card?

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/12/28/because-youd-be-in-jail-the-real-reason-democrats-are-pushing-trump-impeachment/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.