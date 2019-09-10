Same Climate Hysteria: Global Colding, Circa 1977

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, September 10th, 2019

Then TIME magazine’s January 31, 1977 edition had the cover story featuring “The Big Freeze.” They reported that scientists were predicting that Earth’s average temperature could drop by 20 degrees fahrenheit. Their cited cause was, of course, that humans created global cooling. It just seems that humans are so powerful we can alter the universe but cannot manage to create corrupt-free governments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-09/armstrong-climate-change-has-been-routine-scare-tactic-1930s

