Sanctions Are A Bitch: Out With The Venezuelan Oil, In With The Russian!

Don’t think for a second that this is some kind of Trumpian quid pro quo or anything. That he promised Putin a few ducats to look the other way in Venezuela. I know stupid libs of the Young Turk variety will think this. So will the Q-tards in the MAGA crowd.

But, no. This is simply normal market action that a bunch of clueless morons in D.C. can’t control. Refiners need feedstock to refine or they go out of business.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/05/22/sanctions-are-a-bitch-u-s-refiners-importing-russian-oil-like-mad/