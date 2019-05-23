Sanctions Are A Bitch: Out With The Venezuelan Oil, In With The Russian!

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

Don’t think for a second that this is some kind of Trumpian quid pro quo or anything. That he promised Putin a few ducats to look the other way in Venezuela. I know stupid libs of the Young Turk variety will think this. So will the Q-tards in the MAGA crowd.

But, no. This is simply normal market action that a bunch of clueless morons in D.C. can’t control. Refiners need feedstock to refine or they go out of business.

 

 

 

 

 

 

