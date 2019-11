Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Friday came out with her long-awaited plan to "pay for" the “Medicare for all” proposal she supports. But it is not actually a serious proposal to solve problems that have vexed health economists for decades. It is, instead, a complete joke. She may as well have said Mexico is going to pay for it.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/elizabeth-warren-may-as-well-have-said-mexico-is-going-to-pay-for-medicare-for-all