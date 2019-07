Did anyone imagine on July 26, 2012, Draghi’s ECB would be committing to even more “stimulus” and “accommodation” seven years later? Of course they didn’t.

“Believe me, it will be enough,” he claimed. By enough, did he mean unlimited by time?

