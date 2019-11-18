Shale Drilling Slump Exposes US Manufacturing's Achilles Heel----Oil Production Is Now Mfg-Intensive

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, November 18th, 2019

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market. Advances in fracking and drilling transformed global energy markets over the past decade, raising U.S. oil-and-gas production to record levels. That has created big business for American factories supplying drillers with cranes, engines and pipes. The oil-and-gas industry bought $48 billion worth of manufactured products in 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said, four times as much as was purchased in 2009.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/manufacturers-face-new-threat-from-fracking-slump-11574083303?mod=hp_lista_pos4

