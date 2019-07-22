She Goes Not Abroad in Search of Monsters to Destroy’: July 4, 1821 Address Of John Quincy Adams

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 22nd, 2019

She well knows that by once enlisting under other banners than her own, were they even the banners of foreign independence, she would involve herself, beyond the power of extrication, in all the wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom. The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force. The frontlet upon her brows would no longer beam with the ineffable splendor of freedom and independence; but in its stead would soon be substituted an imperial diadem, flashing in false and tarnished lustre the murky radiance of dominion and power. She might become the dictatress of the world: she would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/repository/she-goes-not-abroad-in-search-of-monsters-to-destroy/

 

