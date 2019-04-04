Sheila Bair: $1.5 Trillion Of Student Debt Is The New Subprime

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, April 4th, 2019

A decade after unaffordable mortgage borrowing brought our economy to its knees, we face a new kind of crisis, as student debt now exceeds $1.5 trillion, with nearly 40 percent of borrowers expected to default by 2023. We are putting a terrible financial burden on our young people and hurting the economy more broadly as loan payments curb student borrowers’ ability to engage in other economic activity such as buying a home or starting a business

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-03/sheila-bair-americans-face-new-kind-crisis-college-costs-careen-higher

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.