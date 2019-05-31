Shhh! Don't Tell The Kids----Party's Over

The latest tariffs announced last night for Mexico seems to have caught everyone by surprise, especially for those thinking their month end positioning was fairly stable. Hint: it’s not – and that’s a very big problem if it becomes a self-fulfilling negative feedback loop.So in that light let me put up what I see as a possible path for these “markets” if there isn’t some sort of “deal” or emergency action via the Fed et al. To wit:

https://i0.wp.com/markstcyr.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Screen-Shot-2019-05-31-at-7.48.41-AM.png?ssl=1