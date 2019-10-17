Shifty Schiff Schtup's Himself

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 17th, 2019

An eerie silence cloaked the political landscape this lovely fall weekend as the soldiers in this (so far) administrative civil war scrambled for position in the next round of skirmishes. Rep. Adam Schiff fell back on the preposterous idea that he might not produce his “whistleblower” witness at all in the (so far) hypothetical impeachment proceeding. He put that one out after running a similarly absurd idea up the flagpole: that his “whistleblower” might just testify by answering written questions. I was waiting for him to offer up testimony by Morse code, carrier pigeon, or smoke signals.

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/wait-for-it/

 

