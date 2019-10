Sometimes, if you open up a big enough gate and stand in the void, the gate will swing back and slap you on the ass — which is where serial bungler and arch-schlemiel Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) finds himself at the end of an exhausting week’s dissembling in the WhistleGate matter

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/do-you-have-a-lisance-for-that-minky/