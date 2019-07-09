Sick Puppies Of The Eurozone: "Markets" Which Welcomed The Next Monetary Destroyer, Negative Rate Peddler, Christine Lagarde

When monetary policy disguises and encourages risk, macroprudential measures are simply ineffective. There is no macroprudential measure that mitigates the risk created by negative rates and almost three trillion of asset purchases. More than half of European debt has negative returns and the ECB must maintain the repurchase of maturities, injections of liquidity and even announce a new program of quantitative easing in the face of the lack of sufficient demand in the secondary market for those negative yielding bonds. That is a bubble.

https://www.dlacalle.com/en/lagarde-the-ecb-and-the-next-crisis/