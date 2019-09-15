Silicon Valley: They’re Gonna Need A Bigger Crying Towel

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, September 15th, 2019

About that “screaming…”Now enter none other than the clown prince of buzzer-banging investment advice: Jim Cramer.

So nervous of what this once lauded “Deca-corn” (yes, this is a real term because in the Valley, the term “unicorn” wouldn’t get the sycophantic media to cover your parties.) that he appears to have broken out into cold sweats when talking about it on CNBC™.So worried is he that he is begging, yes begging, them not to IPO. Why? Because he thinks it will wreck the “market.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?tab=wm#inbox/FMfcgxwDrHspMhFwZVsxtfvPGhnbRPMT

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.