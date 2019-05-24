Single-Payer Healthcare: There Are Few Worse Ideas

But the ability to force down costs is not necessarily a great measure of a healthcare system's desirability. A "cheap" healthcare system can certainly be achieved by imposing price controls, and cutting out pricey treatments deemed un-economical by state bureaucrats. But this often results in long waiting times and loss of quality. Not surprisingly, wait times for treatment have been shown to be significantly longer in Canada than in Germany, Switzerland, and France.

