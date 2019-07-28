Softbank And The End Game Of Ponzi-Son

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, July 28th, 2019

Returns that exceed ordinary are reserved for smaller, niche opportunities. But if you deliver extraordinary in your first fund, then the speed at which you can attract money for your second fund accelerates.

This inspires others to copy your model either directly or indirectly. And in this way, purchases of private shares using leverage rises. Which of course lifts their price. And as prices increase, returns for leveraged funds appear extraordinary.The process attracts fresh capital and is thus self-reinforcing, reflexive. Carried to its logical conclusion this leads to prices that are infinite.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-28/one-giant-ponzi-carried-its-logical-conclusion-softbank-process-leads-prices-are

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.