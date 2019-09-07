Softbank's "Vision" Fund: A Ponzi Too Squirrely Even For The IPO Markets

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, September 7th, 2019

But long-term investment in growing technology companies is easier when those companies don’t have quarterly projections to hit and pressure from public investors to show consistent earnings growth. This week’s news that public investors are valuing WeWork at less than $25 billion after SoftBank’s latest investment in January marked the company at a $47 billion valuation should give Son pause. Maybe going public doesn’t always line up with the goals of the Vision Fund.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/07/uber-wework-and-slack-public-valuations-show-softbank-vision-flaw.html?__source=twitter%7Cmain

