Some Seriousness In The Beige Book Of Silly

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, July 19th, 2019

I confess to following the Beige Book lately for mostly entertainment purposes. It was always an exercise in intellectual vanity, an opportunity for Fed Presidents to cram into it their own biases. But to see the FOMC just abandon the LABOR SHORTAGE!!! like they have, that’s not strictly about amusement; though it is to some degree morbidly satisfying just how obviously lacking in conviction they’ve been.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

