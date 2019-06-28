Sticky-Fingers Abrams: Washington's Leading Neocon Criminal Is Bagman For Venezuela Regime Change Intervention

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, June 28th, 2019

Abrams’s involvement in any US covert activities in always an indication of massive fraud. Abrams’s backing of Guaidó and his operatives and recent reports of fraud are not much different than the notorious Republican Party neo-con’s sordid record with such Contra leaders as Adolfo Calero, the president of the Nicaraguan Democratic Forces (FDN); Arturo Cruz; Alfonso Robelo; Edén Pastora; and Enrique Bermúdez.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/06/27/cia-finances-another-group-of-fraudsters-venezuelan-opposition/

