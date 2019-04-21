Still No Proof Of Russian Government Meddling In 2016 Election--Just Mueller's Own Unproven Russian Indictments Never Intended For Trial

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, April 21st, 2019

The rest of Mueller’s report goes on to discuss the Trump campaign’s contacts with anyone even remotely Russian and to create torturous constructions that the president had “obstructed” justice by basically defending himself from charges of being a Russian agent – neither of which resulted in any indictments, however. But the central premise that the 22-month investigation, breathless media coverage, and the 448-page report are based on – that Russia somehow meddled in the 2016 election – remains unproven.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/04/no_author/mueller-report-takes-russian-meddling-for-granted-offers-no-actual-evidence/

 

 

