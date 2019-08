Peaks of 147% and 137% respectively. Now this bubble has arrived in full vengeance on the heels of $20 trillion in central bank intervention, a global collapse in yields and the TINA effects. Now look closely what just happened in the past 18 months.....We keep hitting the same wall. January 2018 nearly 150% market cap to GDP and stocks got punished with a 10% correction.

