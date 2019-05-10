Stupider By The Day: The FBI's Attempted A Sting Operations Against Baby George Papadopoulos With A Suitcase Full Of Market Bills!

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 10th, 2019

Toensing said when Papadopoulos returned to the United States, he was greeted by FBI agents at Dulles Airport and they started searching through everything that he had “the second he landed.”

She added, “in fact, they already had his baggage from the plane. He couldn’t believe they had his baggage.”DiGenova explained that the Feds already knew that he hadn’t declared that he had $10,000 and were expecting to find the undeclared cash so they could arrest him and “put the thumbscrews on and make him squeal,” as Gorka put it. Worst of all, according to Toensing, “one of the FBI agents said to him, ‘this is what happens when you work for Donald Trump.'”

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://amgreatness.com/2019/05/09/digenova-and-toensing-the-fbi-set-up-a-sting-operation-against-papadopoulos-using-a-suitcase-full-of-10000-in-cash/

 

