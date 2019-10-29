Subprime Auto Loans Blow Up, 60-Day Delinquencies Shoot Past Financial Crisis Peak

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

Santander Consumer USA, one of the largest subprime auto lenders and the largest securitizer of subprime auto loans.... It had $26.3 billion of subprime auto loans as of June 30 that it either owned and carried on its books or that it had packaged into subprime-auto-loan backed securities and sold to investors; in terms of the loans that it collects payments on, 14.5% of the borrowers were delinquent, according to S&P Global Ratings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/10/25/subprime-auto-loans-blow-up-60-day-delinquencies-shoot-past-financial-crisis-peak/

 

 

