Subprime Retailer Conn's Shares Crash 33% After Warning On Customer Credit Deterioration

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 11th, 2019

Its shares plunged 33% on Tuesday after it reported earnings, on issues that included credit deterioration among its subprime customers. Suddenly rising 60-plus-day delinquencies and first-payment defaults, where not even the first payment is made, caused the company to become “prudent” and “tighten credit,” which caused same-store sales to drop 8.5%. And shares plunged (stock data via YCharts):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/12/11/chilling-thing-conns-said-about-the-sudden-deterioration-in-new-subprime-accounts/

 

